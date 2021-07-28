Perry receives improved Insurance Services Office rating

Perry Fire Chief says hopefully residents will see their insurance rates drop.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry’s Insurance Services Office rating recently improved from a 4 to a 3.

The rating means the city is in the top 15% of fire departments in the nation. More than 9% of fire departments have the class 3 designation.

Perry’s Fire Chief Lee Parker says the rating is based on the department’s efficiency in responding to a structure fire.

“Improving from a 4 to a 3 just means that we’re doing that much better,” Parker said. “We’re putting people on the fire, we’re responding quickly, our city has the water that it needs to extinguish a fire.”

The new rating takes effect December 1.

Homeowners can call their insurance company at that time to let them know of the rating change. Chief Parker says hopefully residents will see their insurance rates drop when that happens.