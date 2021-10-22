Perry Police: Son dead, father hospitalized after struggle over gun leads to shooting

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday outside Perry's Public Safety Building.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead and his father is in the hospital after Perry Police say a struggle over a gun led to both men being shot in the city’s Public Safety Building parking lot Thursday.

The son, identified as 44-year-old Mike Edes, died at Perry Hospital after the shooting. His father, 73-year-old William Jefferson Edes, remains hospitalized at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

A Perry Police news release says the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. after the father pulled up to the fire department bay and asked for help. Firefighters noticed the son had a gun and went to get help, but the father and son began struggling over the gun.

“The father ended up getting shot in the upper torso and the son shot himself,” the release said.

