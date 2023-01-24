Perry Dollar General employee charged with theft by taking

A Dollar General employee was arrested Monday and charged with theft by taking after company officials accused her of making more than 150 fraudulent transactions that cost the company an estimated $80,000.

Vanessa Monique Brownlee (Perry Police)

That’s according to a Perry Police Department news release. which identified the employee as 32-year-old Vanessa Monique Brownlee of Warner Robins.

Police say Brownlee was an employee at the Plaza Drive store.

Brownlee was taken into custody and transported to the Houston County Detention Center.

Call Detective Ike Wilcox at (478) 988-2848 or Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 if you have additional information.

