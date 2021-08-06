Perry changes COVID protocols as cases increase

City officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— With COVID cases on the rise in Middle Georgia, cities like Perry are taking action after meeting with Houston Healthcare.

Perry Senior Communications Administrator, Tabitha Clark, says city leadership decided to cancel city events for the next 30 days. That includes Food Truck Friday, Perry Presents and Workout in the Park. They’re also requiring face masks in all city owned buildings, and ask you to consider getting the vaccine.

“Our city officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated. Whether it’s through Houston Healthcare, or through a local pharmacy, or doctor’s office,” said Clark.

Houston Healthcare currently has 73 Covid patients. Only 8 are vaccinated.

Charles Briscoe, President and CEO of Houston Healthcare, says those numbers are not only sad, but avoidable.

“COVID-19 is going to hit herd immunity one way or another. It’s going to run its course and unfortunately we’re going to have human suffering and death that can be avoided with the vaccine,'” Briscoe said.

Perry is monitoring the situation every week. It will consult with healthcare officials and other leaders throughout the county to make a determination on future events. Clark says it was not an easy decision to cancel events. She says they felt it was the best way they could help curb the spread of the virus.

“Hopefully by not hosting the events this month we can help get those hospitalizations down,” said Clark, “and continue on with our events calendar as planned.”

According to Houston Healthcare’s current numbers, 22 of the 73 patients are in the ICU. Two of them are vaccinated. 8 of the 22 in the ICU are on ventilators, none of them are vaccinated. Briscoe says if you are eligible, you should get vaccinated.

“For Houston County, we need about 75,000 more individuals to step up and get vaccinated as quick as possible,” said Briscoe.

We reached out to several other cities in Houston County about their Covid protocols.