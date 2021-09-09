Perry Chamber of Commerce gets new president and CEO

Maggie Schuyler started in her new role as Perry Chamber President and CEO this week.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Chamber of Commerce has a new president and CEO.

Maggie Schuyler, a Moultrie native, is no stranger to the Perry Chamber of Commerce. She worked as the chamber’s events and fundraising coordinator in 2007. She then went on to work in higher education for 12 years.

Now that she’s in this role, Schuyler says she wants to help Perry grow more than it already has.

“I want to talk to my businesses and get to know my businesses,” Schuyler said. “And help them to grow, and succeed and thrive.”

Schuyler says her door is always open, even outside of working hours, for anyone who has questions or concerns.

She’s hoping to build partnerships even further with the city of Perry, downtown merchants, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and others.