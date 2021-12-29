Perry Buzzard Drop returns for New Years Eve

There will be live music and food trucks. They also plan to broadcast the UGA-Michigan playoff game.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The historic Perry Buzzard Drop is back after the pandemic cancelled it last year.

There will be live music and food trucks. They also plan to broadcast the UGA-Michigan playoff game. Downtown restaurants will stay open late, and there will be a kids countdown complete with kiddie poppers and a balloon artist starting at 8 p.m.

Perry’s Special Events Manager, Anya Turpin, says the event is a long standing tradition because the buzzards migrate to Perry every year. And for a long time, they would cause damage to the city’s water towers.

“We have partnered with the forestry division to hang artificial buzzards from our water towers to prevent the buzzards from staying there,” she said. “It’s kind of become a quirky tradition to celebrate the arrival of the buzzards and also the arrival of the new year.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday night, and goes until midnight.

Perry police will have a courtesy shuttle that stays within city limits to take people home if they need it.