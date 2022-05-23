Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

Mike Pence, Former Vice President under the Trump administration, Photo Date: 12/22/2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making an in-person push for Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Pence was scheduled to rally with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state.

Pence’s old boss, former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, planned to hold a telephone rally Monday evening to champion Kemp’s main rival, U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

More than 850,000 people have already voted early in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Pence is the latest Republican to rally to Kemp’s side.

The Republican Governors Association also ran an expensive effort to defend Kemp.