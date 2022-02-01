Pedestrian dies following crash in Bonaire

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man died Sunday night after a car hit him. It happened around 6:30 on Highway 247 and Old Highway 96 in Bonaire.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Nissan hit 72-year-old George McGinty.

The driver was not hurt, but McGinty later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash, can contact Deputy Heberlig with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080.