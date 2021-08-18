Peach County teen missing

FORT VALLEY (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday night on August 17, 2021, authorities released information concerning a missing boy in Peach County.

According to a social media post from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety posted at 8:39 p.m., 14 year-old Travis Bunkley Jr. is missing.

The post says that Bunkley Jr. is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. It also says that he was last seen at Fort Valley Middle School.

Anyone with information concerning Travis Bunkley Jr.’s location is urged to contact authorities at the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 825-3383.