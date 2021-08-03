Fatal crash in Peach County Saturday

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia State Patrol reported that on Saturday July 31, 2021, a fatal crash occurred that is still under investigation.

The report said that around 10:48 p.m., Morgan Webb of Byron, GA was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on GA 42 near the first mile marker when her car struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The pedestrian was identified as Samantha Fagiana, a 20 year-old woman from Byron.

Fagiana suffered fatal injuries, however no charges are pending and the crash report is incomplete at this time.

