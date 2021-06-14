Peach County Courthouse getting renovations

The project will include three phases.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 85-year-old Peach County Courthouse will soon be renovated.

The Peach County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for improvements. Warren Associates Inc. bid $900,000 for the project.

Chairman of the Board Martin Moseley says it was time for the courthouse to get a new look. Its last renovation happened in 2000.

Moseley says this round of renovations will features three phases. The first phase is renovating the exterior to seal windows in order to save energy. The outside renovations will also include replacing the roof and painting the exterior.

The second phase will include updating the jury room with new lighting. The last phase, according to Chairman Moseley, is expanding the main entrance to improve safety measures.

“We’re going to expand it, not only to improve security but to improve access and flow,” Chairman Moseley said.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese has been working closely with commissioners to ensure the entrance expansion will be a positive.

“You can’t go left or right when you go through the checkpoint,” Deese said. “You’ve got to come back. So the renovation will make it a smoother route.”

All three phases are expected to be completed in a year.