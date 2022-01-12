Organization donates quilts for veterans in hospice at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

A Perry organization known as the "Crossroad Quilt Guild" wanted to show how much they care for veterans in hospice as well as their families.

Crossroads Quilt Guild donates quilts for Veterans in Hospice Veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Perry organization known as the “Crossroad Quilt Guild” wanted to show how much they care for veterans in hospice as well as their families.

Quilts are items usually passed down from generation to generation, but these quilts were made for a bigger purpose.

The group donated 11 quilts—one to each veteran in hospice at the VA—in hopes of bringing the veterans and their families together.

“It means that somebody cared enough to go through all this trouble, Donna Kimbro, whose husband is in hospice care, said. “There’s a lot of work in this. It’s just special. Thank you. I really feel very blessed. We all do.”

Kimbro says the quilt will forever hold a sentimental value for her family.

“Sometimes he’s had really good days, and you go home feeling pretty good about everything,” she said. “It’s only been in the last couple of weeks that things have changed, so it just makes things like this extra special.”

Charity Naim, who works at the VA. is also a member of the organization. She’s donated quilts from time to time, but this year the organization wanted to make sure all 11 veterans received a handmade quilt of their own.

“I know that the families were really excited to be able to share this with their family member, because a lot of them are just at the end stage of their life,” she said.

During the pandemic the organization had a lot of time to create more quilts.

Greg Senters, the hospice social worker at the VA, who works closely with the families, says the quilts were very much needed.

“At a time like what we have now, it’s very important that we do things for not just the veterans but people who are shut in, isolated somewhat,” he said.

If you’d like to show your appreciation for a veteran, you can call the center at (478) 272-1210.