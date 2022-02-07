One more day of cloud cover before the sun returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Middle Georgia tonight and much of tomorrow.

Today

After a Sunday that saw mainly cloudy skies and some scattered showers we begin the new work week with the same pattern continuing. The cloudy skies will not go anywhere today as temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The locations that are typically the warmest, however, will likely be the coolest today. This is due to to rainfall: isolated showers will be possible for most of Middle Georgia this afternoon. However the southeastern counties (Wheeler, Telfair, Wilcox, Dodge, Pulaski, and Laurens) will have a good chance to see widespread light to moderate rainfall. This is due to a system over the Atlantic just off the Georgia Bight.

Cloud cover will remain a blanket overnight as rain ceases during the evening hours. Rain totals for most of Middle Georgia will stay under .1″, however the counties that see more consistent rainfall will likely see closer to .25″. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s, getting chilly but not too cold thanks to the continued insulation from the blanket of clouds.

Tomorrow

The day will begin with the majority of the clouds still over the region, but they will clear quickly throughout the early part of the day. Winds from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph will continue to transport cold and dry air to the Peach State, replacing the cool and humid conditions with cool and dry ones. High temperatures will jump almost 10 degrees from today tomorrow afternoon thanks to the return of the sun.

Overnight skies will remain clear while the wind remains out of the northwest. It could get breezy at times with gusts hanging in the 10-15 mph range. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with most of the region either reaching or dropping below freezing.

Wednesday and Beyond

Clear skies will begin Hump Day and hang around for most of it. A few isolated clouds will be likely during the afternoon hours, but that is it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s around the region with lows in the low to mid 30s.

A few more clouds will return on Thursday, but there will still be a good amount of sun, especially given the clouds that pass through will be thin. Highs will reach the upper 60s with lows in the mid 30s.

The sunshine will continue into Friday with more clouds not likely to return until Saturday evening. The next rain chance looks to be Sunday as of now, so enjoy the drier weather while it’s here!

