October begins with a warm weekend followed by a rainy week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Summertime conditions will stick around for the first weekend of October.

Today

After a week that started off with fall-like conditions and ended with summertime ones, October has arrived. As is typical for the southeastern US this time of year, the heat of summer is again carrying into the 10th month of the year. Fortunately for us in Middle Georgia it looks like the 90s are not in the forecast for this October. The PM showers and storms that often come with that summer heat however are. Isolated showers due to surface heating will be possible later this afternoon as temperatures top off in the upper 80s around Middle GA. There will also be plenty of upper level clouds that hang around over the state. These will give us a spectacular sunset later tonight as they begin to clear out overnight. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 60s for most of the region, and the humidity will remain high.

This Weekend

Temperatures will begin to slowly drop this weekend, but it will hardly be noticeable. The skies over Georgia will still see plenty of sunshine, however cloud cover will build during the afternoon hours and will likely be accompanied by a few isolated storms. For anyone planning to make the trip to Athens for the top 10 showdown between the Dawgs and the Hogs, the weather should accommodate the game nicely. Kickoff for the game is at noon, and temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s/lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or two could move into the area towards game’s end. High temperatures for Middle GA will be in the mid to upper 80s while lows overnight fall into the upper 60s. Cloud cover will be prevalent through the evening and overnight hours heading into Sunday.

Sunday will see rain chances increase further in the afternoon hours along with even more cloud cover. A warm front will begin to move through the southeastern US, keeping our highs in the mid to upper 80s around Middle GA while increasing our chances for scattered thunderstorms. There will still be some sunshine to get the day started, however don’t be surprised if the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is closed for the showdown between the Falcons and the Washington Football Team. Throughout the afternoon cloud cover will continue to increase into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s with storms continuing into the overnight hours.

Next Week

The first work week of October is going to be a wet one. The warm front will continue to push northeast on Monday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s around Middle Georgia. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. The cold front will pass through at some point between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures a few degrees and bringing some heavy thunderstorms with it. The low pressure system will likely remain in the area for a couple of days after, bringing more rain chances both Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Conditions should clear up Thursday heading into the following weekend.

