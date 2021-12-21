North Central Health District shares tips on how to stay safe from Covid

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Covid cases are increasing in Georgia and across the country.

Public Information Officer for North Central Health District, Michael Hokanson, says Middle Georgia is seeing a slight increase in cases. He says it’s something for people who are planning events and holiday gatherings should keep an eye on.

“We do advocate for individuals doing a personal risk assessment and deciding whether or not they need to take certain steps,” he said. “Whether it’s masking or distancing themselves from people.”

Hokanson says people should weigh the risks of gathering, and decide what precautions to take. Most importantly, he says stay home if you’re feeling sick.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where you’re creating a situation that is prime for spreading of any kind of disease,” he said. “Whether it’s flu, Covid, or anything else.”

There are options of at home Covid tests, but Hokanson says it shouldn’t be the only test you get.

“There’s different brands out there. We can’t really know how accurate those things are because it’s not something we actually utilize,” he said.

He says at home tests don’t count towards the data Public Health reports, and recommends following up with a PCR test following a positive at home test.

“To actually be counted as a positive case; To get that official diagnosis… we require going through the testing process to do a PCR or confirmatory test,” he said.

The North Central Health District is seeing an expected slight increase in testing with upcoming holidays. There are five Department of Public Health locations that offer testing. You can go to the North Central Health District website for more information.