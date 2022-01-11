North Central Health District drive-through COVID testing in Baldwin County to relocate on Friday, January 14th

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District (NCHD) and Baldwin County Health Department in partnership with Mako Medical are working to relocate drive-through COVID-19 testing.

According to a release from the NCHD, the drive-through testing will be moved from the health department to Walter B. Williams Jr. Park located at 59 GA-22 West. Testing at this new location begins Friday, January 14th. The release also says all visitors will enter the testing site from GA-212 and exit onto GA-22.

Appointments for testing will also be available every Monday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., to register for an appointment visit mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=5964.