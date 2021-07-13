North Central Health District brings WIC farmer’s markets to local counties

The farmer's markets will offer free fruits and vegetables for WIC participants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District (NCHD) is bringing fresh fruits and veggies to its 13 counties through its annual WIC farmer’s markets.

The free farmer’s markets are for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at each of the 13 county health departments.

“We’re happy to once again bring the WIC Farmer’s Markets to each of the counties we serve,” said NCHD Nutrition Services Director Nancy Jeffery. “These events offer our clients and members of the community to get local nutritious fruits and vegetables at a convenient location.”

The farmer’s markets will offer free fruits and vegetables for WIC participants during the months of July and August:

July 14th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Wilkinson County Health Department (123 High Hill St., Irwinton, GA 31042)

July 15th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Monroe County Health Department (106 MLK Blvd., Forsyth, GA 31029)

July 16th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Crawford County Health Department (141 McCrary Ave., Roberta, GA 31078)

July 20-22nd, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Baldwin County Health Department (100 Ireland Dr., Milledgeville, GA 31061)

July 27th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Putnam County Health Department (117 Putnam Dr., Suite C, Eatonton, GA 31024)

July 28th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Peach County Health Department (503 Bluebird Blvd., Fort Valley, GA 31030)

August 2-6th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Macon-Bibb County Health Department (1600 Forsyth St., Macon, 31201)

August 9-13th, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Houston County Health Department (98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088)

WIC participants, or their designated alternates, must bring their WIC ID card to take advantage of these free markets. Attendees of the markets not enrolled in WIC may purchase fresh produce from vendors.

WIC is a nutritional program that provides education, food supplements and referrals to health care providers to eligible women, infants and children. For more information about WIC, including eligibility guidelines, visit NCHD52.org/WIC.