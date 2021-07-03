Nice Independence Day weekend on the way

A cold front is in the process of moving through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing clearing and an end to the rain threat as is pushes south.

High pressure will be filtering in dry air through the day Saturday, keeping it sunny and hot for the weekend.

Highs over the weekend will warm to the 90’s, but humidity will be significantly lower than what we saw this week.

Enjoy the nice weather, because rain and storms return for next week.



Unsettled weather will be on the table for much of next week, but the forecast hinges mostly on what is going to happen with Hurricane Elsa.

Based on the forecast right now, expect scattered showers and storms each day next week.



Speaking of Elsa…Hurricane Elsa continues to strengthen as it pushes WNW at 30 mph.

Wind gusts this evening are peaking at 105 mph, but Elsa is not expected to strengthen much more (via the NHC Forecast).



Above is the official forecast, which is generally shifting further east from the past few updates.

Elsa is expected to make landfall in Cuba as early as Sunday morning, which likely weakens the storm back to a tropical storm.

Early next week is where the bigger question marks come into play, especially regarding impacts for Middle Georgia.