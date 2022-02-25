New roundabout coming to Houston County, lane closures to occur

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new roundabout will be coming to a major highway intersection in Houston County, and drivers should be watching for traffic shifts within the coming weeks.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), a roundabout is scheduled to be installed at state route 247, the 247 spur, and U.S. Highway 129.

Traffic shifts and some lane closures began Wednesday, and they’ll continue on through weekdays, with crews worki ng during daytime hours. These shifts and closures will include curbing and signage.

GDOT says the new roundabout will improve safety and traffic flow in the area.