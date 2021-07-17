New hotel coming to Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new hotel is coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center. LNW Hospitality and the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority signed a land lease.

According to the city of Perry, the hotel will be a Fairfield by Marriott property. It will be attached to the Miller Murphy Howard building and have 100 to 110 rooms.

Steven Shimp is the Executive Director of the Fairgrounds. He feels the hotel is the finishing piece to the building to make it a true convention center.

“We’re hoping it will spark other growth in this area, whether it be across the street and to me in a facility like ours the more hotel rooms the merrier,” Shimp said.

At this point, there is only one hotel near the Fairgrounds. There is room to expand the hotel if the Fairgrounds outgrow the initial building. Shrimp says it will be about two and a half years before the hotel is complete.