New details released in Hancock woman’s death after falling out of patrol car

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an update concerning the death investigation of Brianna Grier, who died after falling out of a patrol car while in custody.

The GBI says that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car near where Grier was sitting was never closed after she was placed in the back seat handcuffed in the front of her body, with no seatbelt.

The investigation found that after Grier was arrested, 2 Hancock County Deputies were attempting to put Grier into the car. Grier was on the ground refusing to get into the car, stating that she was going to harm herself– to get her into the car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door, and the 2 worked together to get her into the backseat of the car through the rear driver’s side. Deputies closed the rear driver’s side door, and investigation shows that the deputy thought that he had closed the rear passenger’s side as well.

The deputies then left the scene and drove a short distance– body camera footage shows that deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the moving car.

GBI agents have conducted several interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and have conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the GSP also helped with tests to see if there were any possible mechanical malfunctions. The GBI is still investigating this incident.