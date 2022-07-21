Hancock County woman dies from injuries sustained while in custody

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman who died while in-custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI to investigate an incident on July 15.

The GBI says Hancock County Sheriff deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta. That’s where 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier was taken into custody.

While deputies were taking her to the Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.

On Thursday, Grier died from her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Her body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.