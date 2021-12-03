Near record warmth possible Friday



Warm air has pushed into the southeast today, bringing highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

We have another warm day on the way for Friday, with highs warming into the mid and upper 70s .

Clouds will start to increase a bit by Friday afternoon and evening, but we are not expecting any rain.

Dry conditions will be continuing for much of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.



By Monday, our nice weather will be coming to an end with a cold front moving through.

This cold front will be bringing a chance of scattered showers to the area, but the big impact is a quick blast of cold air.

By Tuesday our day will start in the 30s and our highs will only be warming to the low 60s!

This drop in temps will be pretty quick before another cold front ushers in more rain and some more mild temps.



A few thunderstorms will be possible into next week, but widespread severe weather is not expected.