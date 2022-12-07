Near-record highs possible this week





Despite a wedge front being over Middle Georgia for part of the day, Macon managed to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon.

A warm front has pushed north and will continue to bring warm humid air to the area through the end of the week.

Overnight patchy, dense fog will be possible, lingering into early Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will be warming into the mid and upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A stray shower will be possible, but most of Middle Georgia will be staying dry.

Thursday will likely be our warmest day with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.



Our summer temps will be coming to end for the weekend behind a cold front that pushes through on Friday.

We could see a few showers, but otherwise this front will be mostly dry.

High temps will drop from the 70s on Friday to the 60s over the weekend, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock to the system.



Sunday will see our next round of rain moving through, which could make for a pretty soggy end to the weekend.

Highs will be limited to the mid 60s (normal for this time of year) under mostly cloudy skies.

Next week is already looking interesting across the southeast as a strong cold front is set to move through around the middle of the week.

There are signals already that we could see some severe storms, so we will need to monitor it closely.