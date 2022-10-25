MWA announces resignation of executive director

MWA says Joey Leverette has resigned to "pursue other career opportunities and interests."

Joey Leverette (MWA)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority Tuesday announced Executive Director and President Joey Leverette has resigned his position at MWA.

A brief news release from MWA says Leverette’s resignation was effective October 20 and that he’s leaving to “pursue other career opportunities and interests.”

Leverette, a Gainesville, Florida native with more than two decades of experience with water, wastewater and storm water, took over the role on January 1.

