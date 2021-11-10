MWA names new Executive Director

Joey Leverette is very knowledgeable about water and storm water.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Water Authority named a new Executive Director Tuesday, in its board meeting. Joey Leverette comes to Middle Georgia from Gainesville, Florida. He has 26 years of experience with water, wastewater, and storm water.

The Macon Water Authority board meeting went into executive session for a personnel matter minutes after it started.

The board returned about an hour later and voted unanimously to name Leverette Executive Director.

Macon Water Authority Board Chairman, Samuel Hart, says Leverette was the remaining finalist after Tony Carnell withdrew his name from consideration. He says Leverette is very knowledgeable about water and storm water, which is a new undertaking for the Water Authority.

“We need somebody who understands how that works, got some sense of a timetable that’s involved,” said Hart. “And be willing to take that and while still keeping the quality that and efficiencies that we’ve seen in the water and sewer.”

District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell is looking forward to Leverette taking on the role.

“There’s a lot of stuff we need to get moving on pretty quick,” said Howell. “So hopefully he gets up to speed quickly and look for a smooth transition now.”

Chairman Hart expects Leverette will be able to come in and continue the excellence MWA is known for.

“In the interview we found his views and his vision very compatible with what we thought we wanted to do going forward,” said Hart.

Commissioner Howell feels Leverette will do a good job, and fit right into the organization.

“We feel like it would be good for the employees now to have a permanent executive director,” said Howell. “So we can carry on the business of the Macon Water Authority.”

Chairman Hart says Leverette will get a contract from their attorney, but there’s no specific time table on the contract. He says they’ll evaluate the contract on a yearly basis. His salary will be $300,000, and get $10,000 in moving costs.

Leverette is expected to start January 1.