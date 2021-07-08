Multiple crashes on I-75 near Forsyth leave one lane open

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Multiple accidents have occurred on I-75 southbound near mile markers 181 and 183 leaving only one lane open at this time, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Emergency Services are currently working to help with the issue and ask that the public avoid the area at this time and use an alternate route.

According to the GDOT 511 website, the accidents had five cars and six trucks involved. It’s estimated to be cleared by 6 p.m.

If an alternate route isn’t available, they say to expect delays.