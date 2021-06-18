MTA welcomes new bus

Macon Transit Authority welcomes new bus New Bus

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Transit Authority has added its 22 bus to the bunch.

This new bus is wrapped in the the image of the Terminal station. It is also named after Alfred Felheimer, after the American architect who designed Macon’s terminal station in 1916.

Craig Ross the President and CEO of MTA, says it was time for a rebranding of the buses. The goal is to wrap all the buses in Macon landmarks in the future.

Through the wrapping, MTA says they want to show case the beautiful Macon.

Alfred will take to the street Monday as part of Eisenhower Parkways new routes.