Mostly dry through end of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Lower humidity hangs around through the day tomorrow before a chance for tropical impacts moves in this weekend.

TONIGHT.

A clear sky will let temperatures fall quickly. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to fall into the low and middle 60’s. Our average low temperature this time of year is 68° so a little bit of natural air-conditioning is welcomed.

TOMORROW.

A mostly sunny sky is in store Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

A few showers are possible Friday as moisture works back into our area. Our main focus will turn to this weekend where an area of disorganized showers and storms currently in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it begins to move north in the next couple of days.

Impacts from this tropical system will begin as early as Sunday morning. Rounds of heavy rain are possible Sunday and Monday. Rainfall totals look to be in the 1-3” range. Isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible with any landfalling tropical system, but that threat looks low for now. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m)