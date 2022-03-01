Morning Business Report: Target to boost starting wage in some positions to $24 an hour

Defense and cybersecurity stocks are seeing a sharp rise as EU boosts defense spending.

Target is raising its starting wage for workers in some positions up to $24. Starting pay will stay at 15 dollars, but some workers will qualify for higher pay.

Amazon no longer requires its U.S. warehouse employees to wear face masks in states where local laws do not require them.

The Better Business Bureau lists some charities that have donated to Ukraine–those include the Catholic Relief Services, Direct Relief, and Global Giving among others.