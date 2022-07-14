Morning Business Report: Novavax approved for new COVID vaccine

U.S. health regulators have authorized the new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, providing a new option for the two leading vaccines. Novavax says its protein-based vaccine might appeal to some people who have been reluctant to receive the other vaccines.

Southwest launches a sale on fall flight. Wanna Get Away fares go as low as $59.

Nissan’s innovative ‘brain to performance’ program focuses on brain function and anatomy research. This research can help improve driving skills and performance of the average driver.