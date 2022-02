Morning Business Report: Domino’s set to “tip” customers for carryout orders

Domino’s will be “tipping” customers $3 if they order online and choose carryout. This incentive is due to the shortage of workers.

Starbucks employees are now petitioning to unionize at around 50 stores across the U.S.

Kia recalled more than 410,000 Sedona, Soul, and Forte vehicles due to airbag issues. They plan to inspect and replace the airbag control unit free of charge.