Morning Business Report: Americans plan to travel more in 2022 despite Omicron surge

Four out of five car shoppers overpaid in January. Cadillac customers are paying 4 thousand dollars above list price, the most of any car.

The gambling industry shattered revenue records in 2021, and average age of casino goers fell from 49 to 44 years old.

Despite Omicron surge, Americans are likely to make good on their resolutions to travel more in 2022. A report by Tally found that credit card spending on airlines, hotels, and other vacation vendors rose 53.2% year-over-year in January.