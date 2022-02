Morning Business Report: Americans could face all-time high in credit card debt by mid-year

Disney parks set to rebound as tickets sales set records. Their streaming service has now gained 130 million subscribers.

The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger gets U.S. antitrust clearance.

Credit card expert Ted Rossman said Americans could face an all-time high in total credit card debt by mid-year. Credit card balances rose by $52 billion in the final three months of 2021.