More rain is on the way this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will bring rain to Georgia on Saturday

Tonight

Cloudy skies will stick around Middle GA as temperatures fall into the low 60s and upper 50s. A few isolated showers will be possible throughout the overnight hours. Winds will predominantly blow from the south-southeast at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

The clouds will go nowhere as Saturday begins, but winds from the south-southwest at 7-12 mph will keep things warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around Middle GA tomorrow afternoon, and a few cities may crack 80. Showers will be possible most of the first half of the day, some continuing from the overnight hours. During the late afternoon and early evening hours however thunderstorms will begin to brew. At this time there is no severe weather expected, though there could be a few strong wind gusts. The cold front will move through overnight, bringing more thunderstorms with it. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s once again.

Sunday

Even though the cold front has passed, the clouds will still hang around for most of Sunday. Isolated showers will also be possible most of the day. The wind will have shifted to the northwest at about 5-10 mph, so cooler air will move into the region. Highs will still be rather mild, topping off in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will subside as the overnight hours arrive, and a bit of clearing will occur in the clouds. This could allow for a view of the Full Long Nights moon, named for the Winter Solstice that it usually falls around. Low temperatures will finally cool a bit more, dropping into the 40s around the region.

Early Next Week

Thanks to a new system moving through the Gulf, cloud cover will stick around through Tuesday. Rain will also be likely Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday as the low passes to the south, putting the southern half of Georgia in the “Deformation Zone”, or the cold sector of the low. This will keep high temperatures in the 50s under cloudy skies with northeast winds ranging from 5-15 mph. Sunny conditions should return by Wednesday.

