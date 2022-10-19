More pleasant conditions on deck for Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warmer temperatures and calmer winds will accompany sunny skies Wednesday afternoon in Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a cold morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Wednesday. Some locations in the region set a new record for low temperature for October the 18th. We luckily will see these temperatures climb back up from the lower and mid 30s into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. There also will not be as much wind today: sustained speeds will blow from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph and gusts for the most part will stay in the 10-15 mph range. Gusts could reach up to 20 mph at times, however.

The wind will continue to calm overnight tonight as Middle Georgia braces for the coldest night so far this fall season. Sustained speeds will blow from the northwest at 4-7 mph as overhead skies remain clear. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 10 am tomorrow. Forecast lows tonight around Middle Georgia are in the lower 30s with more than half of the region dropping to or below freezing.

Tomorrow

Following a bitterly cold morning around Middle Georgia temperatures should once again warm nicely. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s around Middle Georgia with wind blowing in from the west-southwest at about 5 mph. For the most part skies will be clear, but a couple of upper level cirrus clouds will likely move through during the day.

Skies will again be clear tomorrow night as temperatures plummet into the mid 30s for our lows. Ambient winds will blow from the west-northwest at 5 mph.

Friday and Beyond

We will remain sunny to finish off the work week in Middle Georgia. Highs should return to the lower 70s for most of the region by Friday afternoon with lows climbing back above the 40 degree mark by Saturday morning in most spots. A more rapid warmup is anticipated over the weekend as the 80s could be back by Monday afternoon with lows climbing back into the mid 50s by Monday night. Storm chances look to return sometime during the middle of next week.

