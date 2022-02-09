More details surrounding arrest of Bleckley County Sheriff released

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office has sent out another release, dated February 8th, in which more details surrounding the arrest of Kris Coody are provided.

According to the release, Bleckley Sheriff Kris Coody returned early from a church mission trip that had him out of the country in order to turn himself in to post bond on pending misdemeanor criminal charges. It mentions that the mission trip he was out on was planned a year in advance and that any inconvenience it caused reporters in covering the story was unintentional. In the release, it says Coody takes the charges against him very seriously and has retained legal counsel to guide him through the process, and that he’ll comply with all legal obligations placed upon him.

The release also states Coody appreciates efforts to protect the privacy of the victim in the case, and though now would be improper to make contact with the other party, he looks forward to personally expressing his regrets for any offense at the appropriate opportunity. It also includes that the allegations connected with of the case is not a reflection of the men and women of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, and emphasizes that they are tied to Coody personally, and he hopes they will be treated as such.

The release can be read below: