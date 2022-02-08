Bleckley County Sheriff out on bond after arrest: What happens next?

57-year-old Kris Coody was taken into custody Saturday by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody was taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, February 5.

Cobb County issued a warrant for Coody’s arrest last week after he reportedly groped a woman at a bar in Atlanta in January.

Coody was in Panama on a mission trip with his church when the warrant was issued. According to Cobb County law enforcement, Coody turned himself in immediately once he was back in the country.

The sheriff bonded out but was not back at work on Monday.

Chief Deputy Daniel Cape says Coody has not stepped down as and that no one is taking his place to fill in.

“I’m just continuing my role as chief deputy, not doing anything with sheriff duties,” Cape explained. “He is still the sheriff.”

There is no word on when Coody could come back, but until he does, Chief Deputy Cape says the department will continue with business as usual.

“We’ll just keep carrying out the mission of the sheriff’s office on a daily basis,” he said. “The things that we do we will continue to do, and that’s protect and serve the citizens of Bleckley County.”

According to the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, that return could be sooner than expected. Coody was charged with sexual battery, which is considered a misdemeanor. The Sheriff’s Association Executive Director, Terry Norris, says Coody’s court trial will be the determining factor for what happens next.

“Other than court proceedings, but what happens in court doesn’t necessarily mean anything else happens,” Norris said. “There’s no legal removal from office for him.”

Norris explained there is a provision in the law that allows Governor Brian Kemp to appoint two sheriffs and the Attorney General to look at the circumstances in the case and decide if they want to suspend the sheriff for up to 60 days.

However, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association says it would be unlikely for Sheriff Coody’s case. There is no word yet on when his court proceedings will begin.