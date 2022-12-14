Monroe Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman retiring in June 2023

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Dr. Mike Hickman (Photo: Monroe County Schools)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Monroe County Board of Education announced in a news release Tuesday it had approved his retirement.

Dr. Hickman will officially retire in June.

“Monroe County Schools is a wonderful place to work,” he said. “I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such great people in the school district over the years. I’m also confident that the future is extremely bright for the students, staff, and parents in the Monroe County School System.”

Board Chair Dr. Priscilla Doster said during a staff meeting Tuesday it will be difficult to replace Dr. Hickman, saying there’s no one else exactly like him.

Dr. Hickman, who started as a teacher and athletic coach, became an assistant principal at Mary Persons High School 2001 and served in that role until 2004. He served as assistant principal at Pike County Elementary School in Zebulon from 2004-2006, principal of Banks Stephens Middle School from 2006 to 2011 and assistant superintendent for personnel and middle/high education in Monroe County Schools from 2011 to 2015.

He was approved as the district’s superintendent in December of 2015 after serving as interim superintendent for six months.

The 1984 Mary Persons High School graduate says it’s now time to focus on the next phase of his life.

Folllow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.