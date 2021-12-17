Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suspecting a different car’s involvement with fatal hit-and-run

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the car connected to a fatal hit-and-run that took place on December 4th, 2021.

According to a news release from Thursday evening, after ruling out an earlier car suspected to be involved with the incident, the MCSO is now searching for an early 2000’s model light silver or lighter color Toyota Sedan that was involved with the collision and fled the scene. The release says that the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger bumper and around the wheel, and possibly have blue paint transfer.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you’re urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

The release from the MCSO can be seen here: