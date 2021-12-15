BOLO: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for silver Toyota Corolla in connection to fatal hit and run

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that is suspected to be connected to a fatal hit and run that happened earlier in December.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place on December 4th 2021 on I-75 South near mile marker 173 where the vehicle in question was involved in the collision and then fled the scene.

An update from the MCSO says the vehicle wanted in connection to the vehicular homicide is a silver Toyota Corolla that should have damage to the passenger side and a Georgia tag number of RMJ3806. The driver is wanted for questioning.