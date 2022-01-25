Monroe County Sheriff shares updated photos of missing teen

They ask anyone in the Bolingbroke area to check their back yards and out buildings for her.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of Jorja Ethridge that show what she was wearing the night she went missing.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released updated pictures of missing teen, Jorja Ethridge from the night she went missing.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ethridge went missing Saturday night around the Rivoli Road area. They say she’s possibly hiding.

A group of her friends and family were out searching for her Monday night. We spoke with her father who had a message for his daughter.

“I love you, your mom, everybody loves you. Just come back home to us,” he said.

Jorja is 5’8, has blonde or brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.

If you have any information you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.