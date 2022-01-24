Monroe County teenager missing

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Jorja Ethridge went missing around the Rivoli Rd area just after midnight Sunday morning. She is around 5’8″ inches tall, has brown or blonde hair, and brown eyes. Jorja was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings. She may also be wearing a black jacket. If you have any information, please contact Monroe County Sheriffs Office at 478-994-7010