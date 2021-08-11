Monroe County Schools updates Covid-19 protocols after 60+ positive cases in first week

The district will require masks for staff and students in school settings for the next 30 days, starting Thursday, August 12.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County School Board voted Tuesday to update the school district’s Covid-19 protocols after 51 students and 11 staff members tested positive in the first week of school.

According to a school district release, the district will require masks for staff and students in school settings for 30 days starting Thursday, August 12.

Other updated protocols:

Highly recommend that unvaccinated staff and students 12 years and older receive the Covid-19 vaccination. We will work with DPH to set up vaccination schedules for willing

staff and students.

staff and students. Contact trace exposures within 6 ft for 15 minutes in the school setting, allowing parents the option to quarantine their child. Household contacts of a positive case will be asked to quarantine. Absences for opting to quarantine will be excused and students may make up work.

Mandatory masking on buses (this will help cut down on multiple cross grade exposures)

Use social distancing as needed to help reduce exposures.

Temporarily suspend visitor access in classrooms and lunchrooms

“It is important that we work together to help reduce our positive cases and exposures at this point,” the release stated. “If our positive cases continue to rise, especially for our staff members, it will be difficult for the school system to ensure face to face instructional settings in all schools. We ask that students, staff, and parents help out during this difficult period of the pandemic. These protocols will be revisited at the board meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, based on the Covid-19 data in our county at that time. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report released Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County has 111 new reported Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days—5.3% of the county’s cumulative cases (2,079).

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.