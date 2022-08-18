Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas.

County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee.

There will also be a late registration fee of $25.

All increases will be added to the cost of each sport.

Residents wanting to use the facility for events or group activities will now have to pay a $30 daily fee.

According to the county, there’s been an increase in interest for activities at the department.

Richard Dumas, the county’s public information officer, says the fees will help with the day-to-day cost of maintenance.

“We’re constantly expanding our program and expanding the age groups, expanding the number of teams in each age group, and that’s a great thing, so I think this is just evidence of the success that we’re having,” he said.

The fees for sports will begin during the next sports sign-up period. The facility usage fees will go into effect at the end of this month.