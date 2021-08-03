Monroe County man arrested for trafficking cocaine

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested local man John Louis Watts after finding crack cocaine in his vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s release, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-75 SB near mile marker 187. It was around 12:45 p.m. that they searched Watts’ stopped vehicle and found 1 lb of crack cocaine.

Deputies arrested Watts and transported him to the Monroe County Jail. Watts will be charged with driving with a suspended license, no valid registration, no valid insurance, open container, and with the trafficking of crack cocaine.