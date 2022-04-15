Monroe County deputies: Woman arrested after shooting at her parents

A woman faces multiple charges after being arrested Thursday and accused of shooting at her parents "multiple times."

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman faces multiple charges after being arrested Thursday and accused of shooting at her parents "multiple times."

That’s according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Klopfer Road just after 11 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

Deputies say Calaylah Spivey shot at her parents before leaving the scene and traveling down Highway 41. Deputies pulled her over near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 18 near the Monroe County Achievement Center. The Monroe County Achievement Center was then placed on “Code Red.”

Spivey was taken into custody and has pending charges for battery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

