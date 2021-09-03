Monroe County Black History Museum set to open permanent location

There have been exhibits at temporary locations over the years.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Telling Our Story Black History Museum is a project 13 years in the making. Over the years there have been exhibits at temporary locations, but now the museum has a permanent location at the William Hubbard Complex.

Rosemary Alexander Walker is the creator of the ‘Telling Our Story Black History Museum’ in Monroe County. The Board of Education is letting her use the building that sits on the Middle School campus. She says it’s a relief to finally have a permanent location.

“It started as a hobby and it just grew and grew. I just love telling the history of Black people,” said Walker.

W. James Green is a supporter of the museum. He visited the temporary locations during Black History Month, and says he’s ecstatic to see the museum get a permanent location.

“It’s just amazing all the historical pictures and things here. I applaud her. She did a great great job,” said Green.

Claude Holloway also supports the museum, and says having a place to memorialize Black History in Monroe County is much needed.

“This symbolizes a tremendous amount of knowledge, of unknown knowledge, of unseen knowledge, of hope for a next generation, of everything that we have all worked for,” said Holloway.

Walker has collected everything in the museum. She says everyone knows about Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, but it’s important people learn about local Black History.

“We stand on the shoulders of those people and I want them to learn about the people in Monroe County and Forsyth,” said Walker. “And they’ll learn lots about it.”

The ribbon cutting for the museum is Saturday at noon.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday, and the second and fourth Sunday of the month. You can also book an appointment.

Admission is free. If you would like to donate, there is a donation box at the museum.