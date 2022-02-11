Mom to Mom: Valentine’s Day Minions

(41NBC/WMGT) — Mandy Williamson has another special and recognizable treat for you to make for your family on Valentine’s Day!

First, you’re going to need some Twinkies, then you’re going to need some construction paper in blue, black, and red, some tape and some googly eyes.

You just want to start with your blue construction paper and kind of cut a thicker strip out and wrap it around the bottom of the Twinkie, around an inch to an inch and a half. Once you’ve got that together, you can tape it in place.

Then you’ll take your black construction paper and do the same. Cut another strip a little bit smaller than the blue one.

Once you have that, you’ll wrap it around the Twinkie as well, about another inch, inch and a half, and tape that together.

Then you want to make the eyes. So what you’ll do is take your aluminum foil and just cut a circle, it doesn’t have to be perfect circle. Then tape the black strip on that circle.

Now you can use your googly eyes and tape that on top of the aluminum foil. You can cut some hearts out of your red construction paper, write whatever you want on there. “Happy Valentine’s Day”, “you are one in a minion,” it doesn’t matter, just have fun with it.

Your kids are going to love it and you can take them, send them to school or they can just have them at home.