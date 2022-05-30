MLK Dollar General robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Around 2pm Saturday at the Dollar General, located at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Two masked males entered the store, one of them with a gun. The two males demanded money from the cash registers. Once the males received an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled the store on foot, in an unknown direction. No one was injured during this incident.

Both were wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, face coverings, and gloves.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.